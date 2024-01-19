Fan spirit spills over as Bills prepare to face Chiefs

Maybe you’ve been a fan since the days of The Rockpile.

Maybe your parents talk about the glory days of the ’90s squad.

Or maybe you’re going to Sunday’s Bills-Chiefs game to catch a glimpse of Taylor Swift.

Whatever has you tuning in – or braving the cold and snow in person – the Bills are red hot.

If you’re a member of one of the best fan bases in the nation, we want to see your Buffalo pride.

Share your photos with us at webmaster@whec.com and you may see them on air and online.

Campi (Photo: Carol Brienza)

Smoky (Photo: Nicole Vanderwalker)

Brett Davidsen (Photo: Bonnie Marrocco)