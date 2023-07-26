Fans flock to St. John Fisher University for the first day of Bills Training Camp

PITTSFORD, N.Y. — It was a sea of red and blue as the first busses full of fans arrived at Bills Training Camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford — people of all ages and all football knowledge levels.

Jennifer Lewke, News10NBC: “Is this your first time at bills camp?”

Dez, Bills fan: “This is our third.”

Lewke: “Oh, excuse me, professionals. What do you love most about it?”

Dez: “Probably just seeing the players and who we recognize, because we know football really well. So we like seeing who’s there.”

Lewke: “And you have a helmet here. What signature do you have and who are you hoping to get?”

Evan, Bills fan: “I have Deon Dawkins’ signature and I’m hoping to get Josh Allen or Stephen Digs.”

While it was hot, it was mostly all smiles. And while most of these folks are fans, some are scouts.

“I just kind of like to watch the plays and then during actual football season I’ll know what to do,” says Mason.

Mason is planning to bring some of that knowledge back to his football team in Holley where he’s a bit of a star player himself.

Mason, Bills fan: “Most of the time, it’s like offensive line and defensive line.”

Lewke: “So, who are you keeping an eye on out there?”

Mason: “Probably Deon.”

Lewke: “Deon Dawkins?

Mason: “Yeah.”

Of course, Bills Camp also means games, food, hair braiding, tattoos, and merch — lots of merch!

While most of the people News10NBC crews met Wednesday were from upstate New York, News10NBC found a few who traveled even further.

“I’m here with my sister and my boyfriend, and we’re visiting from the Netherlands in Europe to see our family. And our awesome aunt got us tickets to go here today and she worked really hard, so we love her very much,” says the woman from the Netherlands. “I get NFL game pass from my cousin who also lives in the Netherlands so we watch it there.”

Wednesday, they got to watch it up close and personal with thousands of others.

So, where do our expert fans fall on what kind of year the bills will have?

Lewke: “So what do you think about our season this year? What do you think?”

Dez: “I think they’re going to go 14-3.”

Lewke: “What’s your prediction?”

Evan: “15-2.”

News10NBC will have to check back in with them during the Bills season.