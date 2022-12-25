WATCH: Fans greet Buffalo Bills upon team’s arrival at Rochester airport

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Fans are welcoming the Buffalo Bills on Christmas Day at the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport after the team returns from a victory against the Chicago Bears.

Josh Allen getting off the plane in Rochester with some fists bumps to the airport staff. 👊#BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/NLYnaE1gSr — Jackson Roberts (@JrobertsTV_) December 25, 2022

The Bills (12-3) defeated the Bears (3-12) 35-13 at Soldier Field on Saturday afternoon. The win clinches Buffalo its third consecutive division title, ensuring they’ll host at least one playoff game.

Bills players spent the night in Chicago and departed to Rochester around 11:20 a.m. Sunday. They were initially scheduled to fly into the Buffalo Niagara International Airport, but the winter blizzard hitting Western New York has forced the airfield to close until 11 a.m. Tuesday.

The Bills hold onto the top-seed with two games remaining. Up next, they’ll visit the Bengals at 8:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2.