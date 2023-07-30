Fans learn CPR for first time at Bills Training Camp

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Kim Pegula’s health issues became public when her daughter Jessica wrote about them and the importance of learning CPR. So, along with catching a glimpse of players out on the field at Bills Training Camp on Sunday, fans of all ages had a chance to learn hands-only CPR training for the first time at training camp.

There was a great response, especially when you consider that learning CPR is not exactly something you’d expect coming out to an NFL training camp, but after Bills Safety Damar Hamlin’s collapse on the field last year, and college basketball star Bronny James’ cardiac arrest last week, much awareness about CPR has been raised. On Sunday, fans at training camp got to learn just how simple this lifesaving skill is.

Trainers with the American Heart Association were on hand to teach anyone who was interested in learning lifesaving CPR training. Everything ranging from high quality compressions, the chain of survival, and when to call 911.

Hands on CPR training that fans like Natalie Dixon and her child were able to learn and take with them after leaving training camp today.

Natalie Dixon said, “We were glad for the opportunity to practice such an important skill, and to do so in a way that even little ones can know how to help. It’s something that is so commonplace that we all need to know, so starting even at a young age is really important.”

Jason Stalub with the American Heart Association says he was thrilled to see the turnout today, especially among families with kids because it’s never too early to start learning skills that could potentially save someone’s life.