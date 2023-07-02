Fans pack downtown for last day of CGI International Jazz Festival

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Music fans have been packing the streets downtown for the last night of the 20th annual CGI Rochester international jazz festival.

Greg Taylor said he has been to every CGI International Jazz Festival since it began 20 years ago and wasn’t going to let a little rain get in the way of coming out again.

“It brings out Rochester pride. You go to Parcel 5 and we are one community. There is no Republican, no Democrat at all. We are all just Rochesterians. Celebrating our city,” Taylor said.

Even if you’re not a fan of jazz, Taylor said there is a variety of music and something for everyone.

“There’s so many flavors. So many flavors. You’re catching me going down to The Little, which is the Americana and Roots series. It’s not jazz, but it’s American music,” Taylor said.

On the last night of the festival, Mark Perlo and his wife Daryl were among those coming out to see one act in particular.

“So one of the key events of the show is Trombone Shorty and we weren’t going to miss it rain or shine. We were going to come out see it,” Perlo said.

Perlo said if you missed Jazz Fest this year, well there’s always next year.

“It’s one of Rochester’s greatest events. It’s something where people get together. The music is great. The weather is usually very good. So it’s a great time in Rochester to do it,” Perlo said.

More than 211K people have attended this year’s Jazz Festival. Next year’s Jazz Festival runs June 21 through 29. Club passes go on sale at the end of October.