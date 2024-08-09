Fans scrambling after Taylor Swift’s Vienna concerts canceled

Swifties scrambling after Taylor Swift's Vienna concerts canceled

Taylor Swift fans in Vienna are disappointed and scrambling after her concert there was canceled due to a terror threat.

One of those fans is News10NBC digital producer Taylor Liberti.

Swift was scheduled to perform in Vienna on Thursday through Saturday before taking the Eras tour to London to wrap up the European leg of the tour. Liberti managed to get tickets to the London concert — but in nosebleed seats instead of her VIP seats in Vienna.

“We were in complete shock for ten minutes,” Liberti said. “This can’t be — TS has only canceled two shows in her entire career — and one of them has to be mine — c’mon!”

The prime suspect in the terror plot admitted he planned to kill himself and as many others as possible with knives and explosive devices.

“This could have been so much worse — they had machetes, knives — they planned to kill as many fans as they could. That is terrifying. Divine intervention, they found these guys.” Liberti said.