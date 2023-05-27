Fans turn out for block party ahead of Amerks playoff game three

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Ahead of the Rochester Americans game three Eastern Conference Playoffs game, fans gathered outside Blue Cross Arena for a block party in Rochester on Saturday.

If successful in the series, the Amerks will move on to their first Calder Cup Playoff Series in more than 20 years.

Matt Tweedle brought his family to the block party and said it was a great opportunity to create memories for his kids.

“An event like this, kids can be a part of it, something they’ll remember forever. And, I’m just happy for them. I’m happy for the city, and go Amerks,” Tweedle said.

To make room for fans at the block party, Broad Street, between Exchange Boulevard, is closed through 8 p.m. on Saturday.

Live bands, food, and entertainment were a part of the block party event.

Regardless of the outcome of game three, the Amerks will move on to game four at Blue Cross Arena on Monday. The game start time is 6:05 p.m.