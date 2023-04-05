Farm donates over 50,000 eggs to Foodlink

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – With Easter and Passover right around the corner, local egg farmers are helping ensure families have a nutritious meal this holiday season.

Kreher Family Farms from Clarence, N.Y. is donating 54,000 eggs to those in need across the Finger Lakes Area.

The eggs are being given to Rochester Foodlink. It is one of the largest egg donations in history as farmers across America are giving back to help food-insecure families.

“Whether it be physically moving the carton into the case or the person who’s growing the grains or milling the grains, every single person is touched by a donation. They’re touched by helping their neighbor to be a better, stronger society,” Jeannett Kreher Heberling said.

All 4,500 dozen eggs will be stored and distributed by Foodlink.