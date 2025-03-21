Farm in Victor gears up for start of Maple Weekend

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

VICTOR, N.Y. — Maple Weekend, a series of two weekends to celebrate New York State’s maple syrup industry, kicks off on Saturday. Schoff’s Sugar Shack in Victor is gearing up to sell maple products, hold tastings, and show guests how maple syrup is made.

Schoff’s Sugar Shack makes and bottles 200 gallons of maple syrup every year, just a fraction of the 846,000 gallons of maple syrup produced in the state last year. Chris Schoff, the owner of the farm, showed News10NBC how the process of making maple syrup works.

Maple Weekend takes place during the weekend of March 22 to 23 and March 29 to 30. More than 50 farms are participating. You can see a list of farms in the Finger Lakes region that are taking part here.