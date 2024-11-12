Farmington business owner says intersection needs change after e-bike rider dies

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

FARMINGTON, N.Y. — A woman is dead after she was hit by a car while riding her e-bike in Farmington on Monday. People who live in the area say it’s not the first deadly crash there.

The crash happened at the intersection of Routes 96 and 332 just before 5 p.m. Don Bombace has owned Bombace Wine & Spirits near the intersection for 25 years. His security cameras have captured many crashes over that time.

“Just this past Friday. A car was making a left heading towards Victor from 332 and a car coming from the Thruway corners them and it was a pretty serious accident,” Bombace said.

Bombace says he’s reached out to the State Department of Transportation regarding the issue but hasn’t heard a response. Now, he’s taking matters into his own hands.

“I had called DOT up with my concerns and such. And as a result, nothing has happened or transpired,” he said. “I also started a petition with the Victor and Farmington neighbors and we got close to 700 folks that signed a petition already. And we’re creating communications through their Facebook page to find out what people think about it. And almost everybody agrees that nothing has been done. But it’s about time something is done,” Bombace said.

Bombace fears the intersection may harm the small town’s reputation.

“I have people coming in the store, and, today, I don’t know how many people came in and said, ‘thank you so much. I’m afraid to drive through this intersection.’ I go around it and these are residents of our town speaking. Why should you be afraid to drive in your own community? And yet people go right around this so they don’t have to go through it. That’s not healthy for a small town like Farmington that’s growing. And we want to attract people to the area,” Bombace said.

State Police say a 24-year-old Rochester woman hit the e-bike rider. She has not been charged.

