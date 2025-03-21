Farmington man arrested after accused of engaging in sexual acts with a minor

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. — The City of Canandaigua Police said they have arrested a 23-year-old man as they say he participated in sexual acts with a minor.

Police said that on Nov. 15, 2022, Willie Stevenson of Farmington engaged in oral sexual conduct with someone who was younger than 15 years old.

Stevenson was charged with one account of criminal sexual act in the second-degree. He was processed without incident and transported to the Ontario County Jail for a centralized arraignment.