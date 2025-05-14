Farmington man charged after deputies say he killed his own dog

FARMINGTON, N.Y. – A 66-year-old man has been arrested after Ontario County Sheriff Deputies say he beat his two-month old puppy to death.

According to deputies, on April 17, James Kenney called 911 reporting his neighbor poisoned his dog that he found dead on the kitchen floor of his home.

Alongside the Ontario County Humane Society, deputies say they responded to the home and secured the dog, a border-collie mix named “Goose.” They also say the next day, Goose was taken to the Human Society for a necropsy, which showed Goose died from blunt force trauma to her rib cage, and there were no signs of poisoning.

Deputies say based on witness reports of people seeing Kenney drag Goose by her leash, causing her to scream, and other evidence, Kenney was arrested and charged with aggravated animal cruelty.

Kenney will appear in Farmington Town Court for his charges. Deputies also say two domestic shorthair cats were taken from his home and are being evaluated at the shelter.