Farmington man found guilty of assault, grand larceny after 2021 crash with stolen truck

By News10NBC
Jeffrey Dibble was convicted of five counts, including assault and grand larceny, in connection with a 2021 crash involving a stolen vehicle. (File photo)

A Farmington man has been found guilty of causing a serious crash after leading police on a chase in a truck attached to a cattle trailer.

Jeffrey Dibble was convicted of five counts, including assault and grand larceny.

Dibble stole a truck with a cattle trailer attached to it from a Livingston County farm in September 2021. Police chased Dibble all the way to Canandaigua before he ran a stop sign and hit two cars. The driver of one of those cars got life-threatening injuries but survived. Dibble and the other driver were not hurt.

He will be sentenced Friday, March 15.

If a judge designates Dibble a persistent felony offender, he faces at least 15 years to life in prison.