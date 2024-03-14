Farmington man found guilty of assault, grand larceny after 2021 crash with stolen truck

A Farmington man has been found guilty of causing a serious crash after leading police on a chase in a truck attached to a cattle trailer.

Jeffrey Dibble was convicted of five counts, including assault and grand larceny.

Dibble stole a truck with a cattle trailer attached to it from a Livingston County farm in September 2021. Police chased Dibble all the way to Canandaigua before he ran a stop sign and hit two cars. The driver of one of those cars got life-threatening injuries but survived. Dibble and the other driver were not hurt.

He will be sentenced Friday, March 15.

If a judge designates Dibble a persistent felony offender, he faces at least 15 years to life in prison.