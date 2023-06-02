Fashion show at Rochester Public Market raises money for Center of Youth

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Fashion Week kicked off with a fashion show at the Rochester Public Market on Thursday night to raise money for the Center of Youth.

Organizers called it a super edgy fashion show. Everything from architecture to lingerie and crochet was on display on the runway.

The event highlights local designers and retailers. The proceeds are used to provide safe housing for homeless young people.

“Fashion Week of Rochester, 13 years ago, decided to bring energy, vitality, creativity, and fun to Rochester and to raise money for homelessness,” said Elaine Spaull, organizer of Fashion Week of Rochester. “It’s kind of an interesting partnership when you think about it. We have beautiful models and beautiful clothes and just cool vibes and all the money raised is going to keep our homeless shelter open in our city,”

The Center of Youth support for families and children, crisis nursery services, and services for pregnant teens.

You can see a list of Fashion Week events here. There will be a family-friendly Fashion Show at the Rochester Public Market on Friday with everything from maternity to sports to vintage clothing. Tickets are required.