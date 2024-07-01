Fashion show raises money for hospitals in Ukraine

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Ukrainian Fashion Show took place on Sunday at The Wintergarden to support the people of Ukraine.

Dozens of models strutted their stuff wearing clothing from American and Ukrainian designers. The fashion show ran alongside a fundraiser to raise money to buy medical equipment to send to Ukrainian hospitals.

“We are people on this planet and, when we have people suffering somewhere else, it’s our destiny and obligation to come together and show our support to people who are suffering these days,” said Tatyana Tymkiv, director of the Rochester Ukrainian Fashion Show.

Much of the show’s clothing was sold at auction.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.