Fashion Week in Rochester begins Thursday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Fashion Week in Rochester starts on Thursday and continues through Friday at the Arbor Midtown venue.

Fashion Week has been around since 2010 to raise money for The Center for Youth and to highlight the work on local designers, artists, and boutiques. There will be a runway show with exclusive designer collections and more.

For both days, Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. You can get tickets here, which start at $53.

Fashion Week has helped The Center for Youth’s shelters to stay open through the pandemic and has supported its programs, such as open the New Beginning House, for young men working to finish school or vocational programs.

The money raised has also helps the organization’s Crisis Nursery, which provides care to babies and children during family emergencies related to medical illness, homelessness, and domestic violence.