Fatal accident in Alexander leaves woman dead

ALEXANDER, N.Y. – On Monday morning New York State Troopers responded to a report of a tree that fell on a woman at WNY Gas & Stream Engine Association on Gillate Road in the town of Alexander. It was determined that a tree was being cut down on the property and fell in the path of a 65-year-old woman. Neighbors in the area called 911 and removed the tree with a tractor. Although troopers and medical staff attempted life saving measures, the woman died at the scene. The victim’s identity will be released at a later time.

State Police said the scene was consistent with an accidental death with no signs of foul play.