BRIGHTON, N.Y. – Brighton Police responded to a single-car crash on Linden Avenue near Linden Technical Park at 6:33 a.m. on Sunday. Despite life-saving measures, the woman did not survive her injuries. She was the only person in the car.

The medical examiner is working to identify the driver and notify the family before her name is released.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 and speak with a Brighton Police supervisor.