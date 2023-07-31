Fatal car crash in Mendon on Saturday

MENDON, N.Y. – Just before 5 a.m. on Saturday, July 29, Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies went to Clover Street by Sheldon Road in the Town of Mendon for a car crash. It was determined that a car went off the road, hit a tree, and caught on fire.

The Honeoye Falls Fire Department put out the fire, and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The Drone Response Team helped deputies search the area with the aid of thermal imaging to make sure no one else was in the car. The driver was the only occupant.

The identity of the driver is not being released at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.