PERINTON, N.Y. -The Monroe County Sheriffs Office is investigating a fatal vehicle crash in the Town of Perinton. Pittsford Palmyra Road is closed from Moseley Road to Turk Hill Road. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

News10NBC crew is on the scene and say a bicylist was hit at the intersection of Pittsford Palmyra Road and Courtney Drive, the intersection that leads to a shopping center.

News10NBC will update the story as we learn more.