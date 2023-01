RUSH, N.Y. – Tonight, one person is dead and another is injured after a head-on crash. Deputies say ice and snow were a factor.

It happened just after 4:30 this afternoon on East Henrietta Road in the town of Rush.

Deputies say one of the drivers crossed the center line, slamming into the other. That driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was taken to Strong hospital.

The victim’s name is not being released yet.