Father and son honored for coaching Fairport High School basketball team

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A father and son coaching duo were recognized for their passion and dedication to basketball at the Monroe County Legislature meeting on Tuesday night.

Jeff Fitch was a basketball coach at Fairport High School for 33 years before his son Scott took over. He has been filling in his father’s shoes for 23 years.

“What an honor. It’s really unbelievable. Our whole family certainly has contributed and they’re carrying on the legacy. So it makes me feel really really proud,” Jeff Fitch said.

For Scott, being able to share the coaching experience with his father has been one of the most special parts.

“One of the special parts of coaching to me is being able to share it with him,” Scott Fitch said. “He still comes to every practice. We go out after every game. And to see him connect with the current players is pretty impressive. That’s been one of my best parts of coaching.”

In addition to coaching at Fairport High School, Scott has also coached for USA and ran pre-drafts during his career.

The Fitch family was recognized for their combined 56 years of coaching and their contributions to the Fairport High School basketball program at the county legislation meeting.

