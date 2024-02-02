Father charged with manslaughter in 13-month-old’s death; Police say she ingested his drugs

A 13-month-old girl’s father has been charged with manslaughter in connection with her death, after police say she ingested his narcotics.

Dillon Brito, 31, has been charged with second-degree manslaughter and tampering with physical evidence, according to Rochester Police.

Police and emergency workers responded to the Chatham Gardens apartments the morning of Jan. 30 for the report of a child not breathing. First responders tried to save Dianelis Brito’s life by performing CPR, and an ambulance rushed her to Rochester General Hospital, where she died.

According to police, Brito failed to keep his daughter away from his narcotics, and Dianelis ingested a mixture of cocaine and fentanyl that caused her death. Police also say he tried to conceal evidence of the narcotics.

He was taken into custody on the day of Dianelis’ death on several outstanding warrants from Genesee County. He was released from custody on those warrants Friday, then was immediately taken into custody by Rochester Police on the manslaughter and tampering charges and remanded to Monroe County Jail.

Brito will be arraigned at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 3, in Rochester City Court.