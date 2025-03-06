Father of infant mauled to death by dogs in August pleads guilty Thursday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The father of the 3-month-old baby who was mauled to death by dogs in August 2024 pleaded guilty to manslaughter Thursday.

Sulamain Hawkins Sr., 20, along with mother of the baby Anastasia Weaver, were charged with manslaughter after their son, Sulamain Hawkins Jr., was mauled to death by dogs in a home on Bidwell Terrace on Aug. 3, 2024.

In a previous court appearance, both Weaver and Hawkins Sr. pleaded not guilty.

At the time of the attack, Hawkins Jr. was rushed to Strong Memorial Hospital, where he then died from his injuries.

Police said Hawkins Jr. was left sleeping on the floor in the attic along with two pit bull type dogs while the parents were downstairs smoking marijuana. When they went back upstairs, they found Hawkins Jr. unresponsive.

Police also said the parents occasionally spent nights at the home where the attack happened.

Hawkins Sr. has been remanded without bail and has been sentenced to one to three years in prison.

Weaver is set to go to trial on March 31.