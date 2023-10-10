Father of missing woman: ‘I want her to come home’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 21-year-old Rochester woman has been missing for almost two weeks.

Raya Terry hasn’t been seen or heard from since Oct. 1, and Rochester police are searching for her.

Raya was last seen by her grandmother on Friday, Sept. 29, as she was leaving her house with little more than the clothes on her back.

“She went in her room and she got her a little bag and she had, there wasn’t anything in it, maybe about two or three items was in the bag, and I said, I said, you gonna leave? She said, Yes, Grandma. So she said, but I’ll be back,” her grandma Mary Terry said.

Raya hasn’t been seen in person since leaving her house near Barons Street on Friday.

She did speak with a cousin on the phone on the following Monday, saying she’d be back home on Friday, Oct. 6.

But that day came, and went.

“I reported her missing this Sunday because it’s not — it’s not odd for her to come in, leave, stay gone for like two or three days, come back. But when you gone for like a whole week straight. And I haven’t heard anything or nobody’s heard anything, then that’s kind of suspicious,” her father Raymond Terry said.

No one has heard from her since last Monday.

And when the family tries to call her, it goes straight to voicemail.

So her father filed a missing-persons report on her this past Saturday.

“The way I see it, if she’s not here by Sunday, which is her birthday, I know something is wrong,” Raymond said.

To try and find her, the family has been posting on social media trying to get the word out.

That’s something that Nicole Coleman, founder of Missing the Missing in Rochester, says is very important.

“Social media is amazing. It’s a great platform for a lot of things, specifically missing family and loved ones. You know, you never know who has seen who,” Coleman said.

Her family says that they will continue to do whatever they can until Raya is back home.

“But I just want her to come home,” Raymond said.

Raya was last seen in the area of Barons Street wearing black shorts, a blue jean jacket and ankle-high black shoes. If you have any information on her whereabouts, call 911.