Father still searching for answers 18 years after son went missing

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Wednesday is the 18th anniversary of when Jonathan “Johnny” Granison-Bradley went missing after leaving Strong Hospital. His father is sill looking for answers.

In May 2005, 20-year-old Johnny checked himself into Strong Memorial Hospital for a medical condition he had since childhood, which required medication.

His father told Emily Putnam in a May 2022 interview that he was never seen again after leaving the hospital.

“He went to the hospital, they got him back feeling good and they released him 7 o’clock on May 3rd, 2005, and that’s the last anybody’s seen him,” said his father Ray Bradley.

Johnny drove himself to the hospital in his grandmother’s car. Family members found the car, near a building in the area of Thorndale Terrace and West Ave, just a few miles from the hospital, and they immediately notified Rochester Police of their discovery.

“Four or five hours, they never showed up,” said Bradley. “They didn’t make it a crime scene, they didn’t dust it for prints, they didn’t open the trunk, they didn’t do anything but tow the car out of there.”

After he went missing, his bank card was used in Florida. Bradley said police didn’t do any follow-ups and he is very frustrated that his son’s case did not get a lot of public attention.

News10NBC reached out to Rochester Police to see if Johnny’s case is still an active investigation. We are still waiting to hear back from them.

Today, Johnny would be 38-years-old.

If you know anything about Jonathan Granison-Bradley’s disappearance or whereabouts, Bradley asks that you call either 911 or 585-415-4507.

Related Article:

17 years later father wants answers