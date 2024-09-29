Fathers gather to mentor young men as part of The Fatherhood Initiative

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Fathers across the Rochester area gathered Saturday morning to mentor young men.

The Fatherhood Initiative believes that having no dad in the home can impact the lives of youth and possibly lead them in the wrong direction. The conference took place at the Redeemed Christian Church of God Victory Center on Favor Street in the city.

The organization’s hope is to inspire men to be a positive role model and mentor.