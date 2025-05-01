FBI conducts criminal investigation on Blossom Road in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The FBI said they conducted a criminal investigation at a home along Blossom Road in Rochester Thursday morning.

FBI Public Affairs Specialist Jeannie McBride says they are investigating one person in a home who happens to be an immigrant, but the investigation is not related to immigration.

A News10NBC photojournalist was at the scene where they saw the FBI, along with Rochester Police at the house.

Our photojournalist also saw a group of anti-ICE protestors across the street who showed up to protest the investigation, as they believed it was related to immigration. The protestors said they were misinformed, as they heard about an ICE raid on Facebook and came out to protest.

McBride says that this investigation is still ongoing. This story will be updated as we learn more.