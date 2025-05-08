FBI investigates New York Attorney General over mortgage claim

ALBANY, N.Y. – Albany Times Union is reporting that the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Albany have launched a formal criminal investigation into New York Attorney General Letitia James.

According to the Albany Times Union, the investigation will focus on James’ real estate and mortgage transactions, which have recently come under scrutiny.

Last month, the Federal Housing Finance Agency accused James of lying on mortgage paperwork to secure better rates.

News10NBC reached out to James’ office for comment and is awaiting a response.

