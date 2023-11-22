FBI investigates vehicle explosion at Rainbow Bridge, between U.S. and Canada

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. – The FBI Buffalo Field Office is investigating a vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge, a border crossing between the U.S and Canada in Niagara Falls.

According to an FBI Twitter post, they are coordinating with local, state and federal law enforcement partners.

The Peace Bridge to and from Canada is also closed.

Governor Hochul released a statement:

“I have been briefed on the situation that occurred at the Rainbow Bridge in Buffalo. At my direction, the New York State Police is actively working with the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force to monitor all points of entry to New York. I am traveling to Buffalo to meet with law enforcement and emergency responders and will update New Yorkers when more information becomes available.”

This is a developing story and we will update it as we learn more.