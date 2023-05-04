FDA approves world’s first RSV vaccine

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The FDA has approved the world’s first vaccine for RSV.

Thursday, News10NBC sat down with a doctor at URMC to go in-depth on what it actually means for the field of medicine.

The University of Rochester has been studying the virus over the past 30-years.

According to their research, each year between 120 and 150-thousand people over the age of 60 are hospitalized with RSV.

Somewhere between 10 and 15 thousand of those hospitalized end up dying.

With concern over vaccines growing in the US, Dr. Walsh says the technology used in the vaccines should be familiar.

“These are protein vaccines, so they are neither MRNA or vectored with adenovirus,” says Dr. Walsh. “They are made in a way and are analogous with a standard flu vaccine or a standard tetanus vaccine. So it’s something that we’re very familiar with.”

GSK’s trial showed that protection from its vaccine lasted at least six months.

Officials are hoping to roll out the vaccine by the Fall.