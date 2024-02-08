FDA names likely source of lead contamination for cinnamon applesauce pouches

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Months after a Monroe County child was diagnosed with lead poisoning linked to eating recalled apple sauce, the Food and Drug Administration had named a likely source of lead contamination for the apple sauce pouches.

The FDA says the recalled WanaBana cinnamon applesauce pouches, potentially linked to lead poisonings in hundreds of people across the U.S, were likely contaminated by a single cinnamon processor in Ecuador. That processor sourced his cinnamon from Sri Lanka and officials in Ecuador are still investigating.

As News10NBC has reported, the pouches were recalled on Nov. 9 and children in 27 states have been diagnosed with lead poisoning.