Consumer Report: FDA orders more eye drops recalled

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

The Food and Drug Administration has ordered 27 more eye drops pulled from shelves.

The first eye drop recall was in February, then another last month.

The issue this time was bacteria. FDA inspectors found unsanitary conditions and dangerous bacteria in the manufacturing plant. The bacteria could result in vision loss.

The drops were manufactured in India for major retailers including CVS, Rite Aid, Target and Walmart. They all have expiration dates of November 2023 through September 2025.

There have been a series of eye drop recalls this year, and some affected patients have lost vision and had to have their eyeball surgically removed. People are urged to return any recalled drops.

The full list can be found here.