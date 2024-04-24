Fed up and heartbroken: A Rochester man’s plea for accountability after cousin is killed

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A local man, already frustrated by the ongoing chaos in his neighborhood, including a recent spate of car thefts, is now mourning the tragic loss of his cousin in a violent homicide.

Carl McDonald voiced his exasperation to News10NBC last week about the lawlessness plaguing his community, particularly highlighting a personal incident where his truck was damaged by a stolen car, an expense he has to cover out-of-pocket due to insurance not covering the theft-related damages.

The violent weekend in Rochester culminated in the murder of Myron Fair, McDonald’s cousin, outside an apartment building on South Clinton Avenue. According to Rochester Police, Fair was fatally stabbed in the heart following an argument inside a car with Mark Burdick, a man from Clifton Springs.

Police have since arrested Burdick, charging him with murder. The victim and the offender were known to each other, adding to the tragedy that has deeply affected McDonald’s family, with his aunt, the victim’s mother, battling cancer and facing the devastating task of burying her child.

This series of events underscores a broader issue of rising crime in the city, with public data from the Rochester Police Department indicating that 60 vehicles were either stolen or subjected to theft attempts in the last two weeks alone.

The incident involving the chaos McDonald spoke about — where vehicles, including two KIAs and two Hyundais, recklessly drove through an accident scene — remains under investigation by the New York State Police (NYSP) and the Rochester Police Department (RPD). Both agencies have yet to release information regarding the recovery of the involved vehicles or any arrests, citing an “active investigation.”

