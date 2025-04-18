Federal agency calls for investigation into New York AG over mortgage fraud allegations

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Federal Housing Finance Agency is asking the Department of Justice to investigate New York Attorney General Letitia James, accusing her of lying on mortgage paperwork to get better rates.

The criminal referral filed by the FHFA includes three accusations against James. It’s important to note these are not charges, just a request for the DOJ to review the paperwork and determine if there’s a case.

The first accusation dates back to 1983 when James was 24 years old. The FHFA alleges she signed documents stating she was married to her father to get a mortgage, even though discriminating against unmarried women had been legally banned nine years prior.

The second accusation is from 2001, where the FHFA says James described a five-unit apartment as a four-unit to obtain a government loan. The third accusation, in 2023, claims James bought a house in Virginia and said it would be her “primary residence” to get better rates, despite state laws demanding she live mostly in New York.

Interestingly, James bought the Virginia home months before bringing a civil suit against President Trump for fraud, alleging he inflated the value of his properties to secure better loans.

The FHFA, the agency highlighting these accusations, is responsible for supervising federal loans. FHFA Director William Pulte, who was appointed by President Trump, was sworn in last month.

In response to the allegations, a spokesperson from James’ office said this referral was weaponizing the federal government and a bullying tactic.

News10NBC’s affiliate spoke with former New York Attorney General Dennis Vacco about the frequency of criminal referrals. Vacco said they happen often, but they’re usually not released publicly unless charges are filed.

