Federal assistance available for Western New Yorkers affected by December blizzard

ALBANY, N.Y. – On Tuesday Governor Kathy Hochul announced the U.S. Small Business Administration will offer federal assistance to Western New Yorkers affected by Winter Storm Elliott in late December. Residents and businesses in Erie, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Genesee, Niagara and Wyoming Counties are now eligible to apply for low-interest loans to aid in their recovery from the historic storm, which devastated the region over the Christmas holiday.

The following groups may be eligible for SBA disaster loans:

Homeowners : up to $200,000 to repair their primary residence

: up to $200,000 to repair their primary residence Homeowners and renters : up to $40,000 to repair or replace damaged or destroyed personal property

: up to $40,000 to repair or replace damaged or destroyed personal property Business owners: up to $2,000,000 for the replacement of real property, inventories, machinery, equipment, and other physical losses

up to $2,000,000 for the replacement of real property, inventories, machinery, equipment, and other physical losses Businesses and non-profits: Economic Injury Disaster Loans of up to $2,000,000 to provide necessary working capital until normal operations resume after a disaster

New York State Homeland Security and Emergency Services is working with Erie County and the SBA to open two physical locations in Erie County for Disaster Loan Outreach Centers to help New Yorkers apply in-person for assistance. Customer Support Representatives will be available to assist applicants with completing the application as well as answer questions about the loan program.

New Yorkers can apply online, find additional information and download applications here. Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on disaster assistance.

Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, can dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services. Completed applications should be mailed to U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155

The filing deadline to return applications for physical property damage is April 28, 2023. The deadline to return economic injury applications is November 27, 2023.