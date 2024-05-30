Federal assistance available for New Yorkers impacted by July 2023 flooding

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Governor Kathy Hochul announced that federal assistance is now available to New Yorkers in Ontario, Orange, and neighboring counties impacted by the July 2023 flood event. Residents and businesses are eligible to apply for U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) low-interest loans to aid in recovery from the July 9-10, 2023 severe weather event that significantly damaged homes and businesses.

“After devastating floods caused extreme damage across New York last July, I’m thankful for the federal assistance that will help relieve New Yorkers and small businesses that have suffered,” Governor Hochul said. “My administration is working directly with FEMA to ensure our local government partners receive the critical funding they need to recover and rebuild.”

Staff from the New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services (DHSES) and local government partners thoroughly assessed the damages related to this storm directly after the event, resulting in Governor Hochul’s request to FEMA for Individual Assistance. Earlier this year, FEMA denied the Governor’s request, which makes these loans vital to those seeking recovery.

Homeowners, residents, and businesses in Ontario and Orange counties, as well as the bordering counties of Monroe, Wayne, Seneca, Yates, Steuben, Livingston, Sullivan, Ulster, Dutchess, Putnam, Westchester, Rockland, are now eligible for the SBA loans.

The following groups may be eligible for SBA disaster loans:

Homeowners: Up to $500,000 to repair their primary residence.

Homeowners and renters: Up to $100,000 to repair or replace damaged or destroyed personal property.

Business owners: Up to $2,000,000 for the replacement of real property, inventories, machinery, equipment, and other physical losses.

Businesses and non-profits: Economic Injury Disaster Loans of up to $2,000,000 to provide necessary working capital until normal operations resume after a disaster.

DHSES is working with the SBA to open physical locations for Disaster Loan Outreach Centers (DLOCs) in Ontario and Orange counties to help New Yorkers apply in-person for assistance starting Wednesday, May 29. Customer Support Representatives will be available to help applicants with applications and answer questions about the SBA disaster loan program.

Ontario County Safety Training Center: 2914 County Road 48, Canandaigua

Opening Day & Time: Wednesday, May 29 at 11 a.m.

Daily Hours of Operation:

Monday – Friday: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Saturday, June 1: Closed

Sunday: Closed

Closing Day & Time: Thursday, June 13 at 4 p.m.

Village of Highland Falls Senior Center: 15 Drew Avenue, Highland Falls

Opening Day & Time: Wednesday, May 29 at 12

Daily Hours of Operation:

Monday – Saturday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

Closing Day & Time: Wednesday, June 12 at 6 p.m.