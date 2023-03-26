Federal inmate admits to sending threats to Senator Schumer and members of Congress

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A federal inmate admitted to mailing threatening letters to a federal judge and members of Congress, including New York Senator Chuck Schumer.

Dennis J. Nelson, 51, is in a federal prison in Massachusetts. He pled guilty yesterday to mailing threatening letters in 2018, while in a federal prison in New York, to a federal judge in Binghamton, threatening to kill the judge and people in the courthouse.

Nelson also admitted to mailing a bomb threat to Representative Anthony Brindisi and Senator Chuck Schumer.

Nelson faces up to 84 months in prison.



