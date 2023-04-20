Federal lawmakers look to introduce legislation to combat food insecurity

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Since the federal government canceled extra SNAP food assistance benefits in March, lawmakers have looked to fill the gap.

Anti-hunger advocates have announced new federal legislation aimed at combating food insecurity. The Closing the Meal Gap Act would expand and strengthen SNAP.

The federal program serves more than 40 million Americans. Nearly half of them are children.

“The emergency SNAP program has expired so now the average SNAP recipient will get just about $2 and three 3 cents a meal. Can you imagine feeding a family on $2 and 3 cents? I can’t,” said Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York.

If passed, the bill would increase the baseline for SNAP benefits and extend SNAP benefits to people in Puerto Rico.