Federal legislation aimed at protecting voting rights

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Lawmakers are introducing new legislation aimed at protecting voting rights in the United States.

Rep. Joe Morelle announced the Freedom to Vote Act today at the Rochester Museum & Science Center.

Lawmakers say the bill would place protection on voting rights by modernizing the election system.

It would also set national standards to protect access to voting , prevent eligibility challenges and improve access for voters with disabilities, military voters and overseas voters.

The legislation has received overwhelming support from Democrats in the House.