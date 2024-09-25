Federal money will help with recovery from damage from Storm Debby

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The federal government has approved a major disaster declaration for the damage caused by Tropical Storm Debby in August, bringing money for repairs to several local counties impacted.

The declaration will provide funding through FEMA’s Public Assistance Program for Ontario, Steuben, and Yates counties among others. It provides funding to local governments and non-profits for repairing infrastructure including buildings, roads, and parks.

The storm brought heavy rain and flooding to the region. Road damage from flooding in Steuben County alone was estimated to be at least $50 million. A couple in Prattsburgh, Steuben County told us about severe flash flooding on their lawn on Aug. 9.