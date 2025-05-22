Federal trial in Buffalo Tops mass shooting may be delayed due to lawyer’s cancer diagnosis

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The federal trial in the hate-motivated Buffalo Tops mass shooting may be delayed because of a lawyer’s cancer diagnosis.

Peyton Gendron, the man who pleaded guilty on state charges to carrying out the shooting, is currently serving life in prison. Federal prosecutors are seeking the death penalty on murder and hate crime charges.

A key member of Gendron’s defense team has stepped down due to a cancer diagnosis. The judge said he will be flexible but won’t put off the trial for a “significant period of time.”

Gendron admitted to killing 10 Black people and wounding three others in an attack driven by White supremacist conspiracy theories. The attack happened in May of 2022. Gendron’s next status hearing is scheduled for June 17. The judge may set a final trial date then.