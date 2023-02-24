Feds nab seven more in gambling ring investigation

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Seven people have been charged after an investigation into an illegal sports gambling operation.

The U.S. Attorney’s office says the defendants held illegal poker games at a location on Blossom Road and ran an illicit sports betting operation online.

One of them, Louis Ferrari, owns and operates Ferrari Excavating, where the feds say he collected cash payment of gambling losses from players and then laundered the funds through his business.

It’s believed the two main defendants collected upwards of $10 million in illegal earnings.

A former trooper, Thomas J. Loewke, has also been charged in connection with the investigation.