Feds: Rochester man secretly filmed adults and children in church, home

ROCHESTER, N.Y. The FBI is asking for your help in a child porn case.

Federal prosecutors say a Rochester man hid cameras in his home and in an Orleans County church. Five victims have been identified. The feds arrested 60-year-old Stephen Nicot. During a search warrant at his home the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office found pictures and videos of nude young boys as well as adult men.

Investigators believe some of the videos were taken by a camera hidden in Nicot’s bathroom. Investigators also found videos they believe were captured by a camera that Nicot had hidden in a bathroom, including a shower in an Orleans County church.

Federal prosecutors are not releasing the name of the church. Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI.