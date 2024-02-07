Feds say Rochester man bought stolen account log-ins

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

A Rochester man is facing charges after federal investigators say he bought stolen account information through an illegal website.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Brandon Hall, 23, purchased thousands of stolen usernames and passwords between November 2019 and February 2021.

The stolen information includes log-ins for services like Citibank, Venmo, Netflix, PayPal and Amazon.

Investigators say Hall used cryptocurrency to buy the information on a website called “Genesis Market.”

Hall is due in federal court on Wednesday.

What should you do when your online information is stolen?

After you’re affected by a data breach, the Federal Trade Commission recommends checking for any new credit accounts you don’t recognize; adding credit monitoring or identity theft insurance; and activating a credit freeze.

After that, the Mozilla Foundation recommends securing any other online accounts you have, by giving them all different, randomized passwords.