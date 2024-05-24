Feds say they found evidence of prostitution at spa; owner also owns Rochester business

We’re learning new information about the case against a local spa owner accused of running a prostitution ring.

According to our Buffalo affiliate WGRZ, federal agents say they found large sums of cash along with condoms, ledgers and other evidence of prostitution at a Lockport spa owned by Linian Song. she also owns Wellness Spa on South Clinton Avenue in Rochester.

Police say the spa’s employees in Lockport lived at the spa and were dependent on Song for transportation, WGRZ reports.

The FBI arrested Song last month after a six-month investigation. According to court papers, investigators connected Song’s business to two escort sites.