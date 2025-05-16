Feds take down large-scale marijuana grow in Wayne County

WALWORTH, N.Y. — A large-scale marijuana grow operation was busted in Wayne County. The Drug Enforcement Administration executed a search warrant on a property on Daansen Road in Walworth.

Nearly 30,000 marijuana plants and 3,700 pounds of processed marijuana were seized during the operation.

Ferrydoon Ardehali of Staten Island and Colby Riggle of California are facing charges. Officials said the men were selling and distributing marijuana to state-authorized cannabis grow shops.

Their business, Integrity Farms and Greenhouses, does not have a state license to grow cannabis or hemp. If convicted, Ardehali and Riggle face at least 10 years in prison.

