Felon arrested for having a loaded handgun during domestic incident

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police were investigating a domestic incident at a home on Bronson Court on Sunday at 11 p.m. While they were talking to 40-year-old Michael Algarin, they saw a handgun in his waistband.

Officers arrested Algarin and recovered a loaded Smith & Wesson handgun. Algarin could not have a firearm due to multiple previous felony convictions, including a 2013 criminal possession of a weapon. He was taken to the Monroe County Jail, and charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.