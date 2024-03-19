Felon from Le Roy faces more child porn charges

A felon who has already been convicted for having child pornography is once again facing charges, after investigators say they found more.

Prosecutors say Jordan Brodie from Le Roy was active on a chat app where he traded child porn with other users.

A search of the 37-year-old’s home ended in the discovery of child porn involving children as young as 6 on his phone, according to U.S. Attorney Trini Ross.

He was last convicted on child porn charges in 2021. He now faces at least 15 years in prison.