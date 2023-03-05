Female shot through house window on Burlington Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester police responded to Burlington Avenue at 2:45 a.m. Sunday after reports of a shooting.

Officers found a 34-year-old female shot in the upper body. The victim was brought to Strong Memorial Hospital and has non-life threatening injuries.

After investigating the scene officials say the suspect shot the victim through the windows of a house. Officers say they believe the suspect fled the scene to a house on Ellicott Street. Police surrounded the residence and could not get in contact with anyone inside, and decided to leave the scene.

RPD says no one is in custody at this time and the motive for the shooting is still unclear. They ask anyone with information to call 911.